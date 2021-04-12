Power consumption grows nearly 47% in first week of April

Power consumption in the country grew nearly 47 per cent in the first week of April to 28.34 billion units (BU) over the corresponding period a year ago, showing robust recovery in industrial and commercial demand of electricity, according to power ministry data.

Power consumption in the first week of April last year (from April 1 to 7, 2020) was recorded at 19.33 BU. On the other hand, the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, during first week this month remained well above the highest record of 132.20 GW in the same period in April 2020.

During the first week this month, peak power demand touched the highest level of 181.05 GW on April 7, 2021, and recorded a growth of 27 per cent over 132.20 GW recorded in the entire month of April last year.

Power consumption in April last year had dropped to 84.55 BU from 110.11 BU in same month in 2019. This happened mainly because of fewer economic activities following imposition of lockdown.