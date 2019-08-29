Post record transfer to govt, RBI contingency fund dips to Rs 1.96 lakh crore: Annual report

Following Reserve Bank of India’s record transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, the central bank’s contingency fund, useful in fighting any exigency, has dipped to Rs 1.96 lakh crore as of June 30, according to RBI’s annual report for FY19.

After the payout to the government, “the balance in the contingency fund as of June 30, 2019, was Rs 1,96,344 crore compared to Rs 2,32,108 crore as of June 30, 2018,” the annual report said.

The RBI’s transfer of Rs 1,76,501 crore to the government comprised of Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted at the meeting of the Central Board on Monday. The transferred amount is over three times the five-year average of Rs 53,000 crore.

In its report, the Reserve Bank of India said a lack of domestic demand was ailing the animal spirits and there was a need to focus on reviving private investments.

The central banking institution also mentioned that post the IL&FS crisis, credit flow from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to the commercial sector has dipped 20 per cent. The country has been facing a liquidity crunch on account of the crisis in the NBFC sector that is acting as a hurdle for private investment.