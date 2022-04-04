scorecardresearch
Monday, April 04, 2022
Post another hike, petrol above Rs 100 in major cities

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.87 per litre to Rs 94.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
Updated: April 4, 2022 6:47:42 am
Petrol price, Petrol price hike, petrol prices, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsRates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Petrol prices on Sunday were above Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities across the country after its rates and that of diesel were hiked by 80 paise a litre each — the 11th increase in less than two weeks that took the total to a record Rs 8 per litre.

This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8 per litre. WITH PTI

