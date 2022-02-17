Post AI divestment, govt staff can book pvt airlines

Clarifying its earlier memo regarding air travel by government employees, the Department of Expenditure Wednesday noted that air travel on government account for both domestic and international sectors can be made on private airlines.

On December 31, the department had issued an order regarding booking of air tickets on government account after disinvestment of Air India. It had said that bookings could be made only through one of the three authorised agencies — Balmer & Lawrie, IRCTC and Ashok Travels.

“Several references have been received in this Department seeking clarification regarding booking of air tickets for domestic and international travel by private airlines in view of the disinvestment of Air India. It is clarified that the air travel on Government account both Domestic (LTC) and International travel can be made by private airlines. Tickets shall be purchased only through the above three authorized agents,” the expenditure department noted in an office memorandum.