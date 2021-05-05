POSOCO: No Covid hit on control room functions

National grid operator POSOCO has said “the Covid pandemic is being handled very carefully” and that there has not been “an effect on the control room functions”.

It also said “sufficient employees” are on reserves.

“Adequate arrangements have been made to carry out the control room duties even if there is a Covid breakout. All the five Regional Load Despatch Centres and National Load Despatch Centre are working on a 24×7 basis. The grid operators are taking all the precautions which have been directed by the Ministry of Power and are safely conducting the operations. There is no need to create any panic as we have sufficient employees on reserves as well,” it said in a statement.

This comes in the wake of concerns raised about manpower shortages at key infrastructure sector control rooms.

At last count, nearly one in every five air traffic controllers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport — the country’s largest — was out of action, either directly or indirectly affected by Covid-19, The Indian Express had reported on May 3.

Official sources also indicated that concerns regarding a shortage of operators in the power sector, including those manning control rooms, has been flagged.