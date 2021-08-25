Portal for unorganised workers’ database to be launched tomorrow

The government will launch the e-SHRAM portal, a database of unorganised sector’s workers, on August 26, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, he launched the logo of the e-SHRAM portal, through which the government aims to register 38 crore unorganised workers such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers, among others. The workers will be issued an e-SHRAM card containing a 12 digit unique number, which going ahead will help in inclusion of these workers in social security schemes, officials said. The registration of workers will be coordinated by the Labour Ministry, state governments, trade unions and CSCs, officials said, adding that awareness campaigns would be planned to enable registration of workers across the country.

The government had earlier missed deadlines for creating the database, inviting criticism from the Supreme Court.

Following the launch of the portal, the workers from the unorganised sector can begin their registration from the same day, Yadav said. A worker can register using their Aadhaar number and bank account details, apart from filling in date of birth, home town, mobile number, and social category.