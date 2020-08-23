Pollution certificate now mandatory to renew motor insurance: IRDAI

Vehicles along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has issued a new circular to insurance providers in India, asking them to obtain valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate for the vehicle while renewing the policy.

If the vehicle’s PUC certificate’s validity is expired during the time of the accident, the insurance companies will not cover any damages, the regulatory body said, adding that the pollution license is essential for all claims.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed Insurance Companies not to insure a vehicle unless it has a valid PUC certificate on the date of renewal of the insurance policy. IRDAI has issued a circular to all general Insurance Companies to ensure that the direction of Supreme Court of India is followed scrupulously with a special focus on compliance in the Delhi – NCR.

In its circular addressed to all CEOs and CMDs of general insurance companies, the regulatory body noted, “Central pollution control board (CPCB) has raised concerns regarding status of compliance of above direction of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in National Capital Region of Delhi (Delhi – NCR). Please ensure that the direction of the Supreme Court of India is followed scrupulously with special focus on compliance in National Capital Region of Delhi (Delhi – NCR).”

The PUC certificate is a document that any person driving a motor vehicle can be asked to produce by a police officer in uniform authorised by the state government. The pollution checking centres issue certificates if a vehicle is found complying with the prescribed emission norms.

