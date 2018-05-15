PNB posts record net loss of Rs 13,417 crore in Q4

Mumbai: A Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Mumbai on Wednesday. PNB detected fraudulent transcations worth USD 1.77 bn in one of its branches today. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade Mumbai: A Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Mumbai on Wednesday. PNB detected fraudulent transcations worth USD 1.77 bn in one of its branches today. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade

The Punjab National Bank on Tuesday posted its biggest ever quarterly loss or Rs 13,416.91 crore for March quarter of FY18. The announcement comes on the back of diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi allegedly defrauding the bank of over Rs 13,000 crore. The total income for the January-March quarter has also declined to Rs 12,945.68 crore from Rs 14,989.33 crore the previous year.

The public bank has also seen an 18.38 per cent rise in its non performing assets. It was 12.53 per cent last year. Net NPAs have also soared to 11.24 per cent against 7.81 per cent a year ago, PTI reported. The bank had reported a staggering standalone profit of Rs 261.90 crore in the fourth quarter of 2016-17.

On Monday, the CBI probing the alleged fraud has named 25 accused including Usha Ananthasubramanian, MD & CEO of Allahabad Bank, who was a former CEO of PNB; two Executive Directors of PNB Brahmaji Rao and Sanjeev Sharan, and a General Manager, Nehal Ahad, besides Nirav Modi’s three firms Stellar Diamonds, Solar Exports and Diamond R’ US in its chargesheet filed before a special court. Between January and March, the CBI filed three FIRs in the case: against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Modi’s Firestar Diamonds.

