PNB fraud case: Can’t travel to India, threat to life due to mob lynching trend, says Mehul Choksi

SEEKING cancellation of non-bailable warrants against him, absconding accused Mehul Choksi has cited “the recent trend of mob lynching” and said there is a threat to his life due to which he cannot travel to India.

Choksi on Wednesday approached the special CBI court in Mumbai seeking cancellation of two non-bailable warrants issued against him in April and May, stating 10 reasons for his non-appearance before the court in the Punjab National Bank alleged fraud case.

“It is most respectfully submitted that there have been various reported cases of mob lynching and one of the cases was in relation to an accused who was mob lynched while being inside a jail. This recent trend of mob lynching is growing and is attempting to giving justice on the road by the general public, and subsequently there is no prosecution because of non-identification of a particular individual is giving rise to the said tendency (sic),” his plea says.

Choksi said there is a threat to his life from various people and hence he is unable to disclose his current location in public. He has listed five groups that have “grievances and anger” against him, including existing employees, whose salaries and dues have not been paid because of freezing of his accounts, families of employees who have been arrested, landlords, creditors of supplies and services, whose dues have not been paid, and customers whose jewellery has been taken away. Choksi has also claimed other “safety threats”, including from jail inmates.

Among other reasons cited by Choksi in his plea, filed through advocates Sanjay Abbot and Rahul Agarwal, are his medical condition, revocation of his passport and “prejudice” of the investigating agencies.

Choksi has claimed that while his case is “completely different” from that of his nephew Nirav Modi, the jewellery of his flagship companies had been attached.

Meanwhile, another accused in the case, Manish Bosamiya, has applied for bail on the grounds that while the CBI has arrested him as an accused, the ED has named him as a witness in its prosecution complaint.

