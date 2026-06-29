India’s statistical system can reclaim past glory: PK Mishra

Our Prime Minister was very surprised at how so much criticism there was about our system,” PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Express Archives)

The modernisation of the statistics ministry is a “success story”, with the Prime Minister’s Office playing the role of “a catalyst and a facilitator” to encourage the ministry’s leadership and senior officers, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said.

Speaking Monday at the 20th Statistics Day, organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) to commemorate the birth anniversary of famed statistician PC Mahalanobis, Mishra also said India’s statistical system can reclaim its past glory that had seen it become one of the finest survey-based statistical systems in the world starting in the 1950s.

“After about half a century of this journey, the Indian statistical system witnessed a gradual decline in its capability and capacity… About a decade ago, there were several articles in newspapers and other forums and commentaries, very critical of our statistical system during the years 2014-2016 and so on. Our Prime Minister was very surprised at how so much criticism there was about our system,” Mishra said.