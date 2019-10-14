PMC Bank fraud case: Police custody of 3 accused extended till October 16

Mumbai’s Esplanade Magistrate court on Monday extended the police custody of Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) directors Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, as well as Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank Ltd’s former chairman Waryam Singh, till October 16.

Meanwhile, outside the court, customers of the bank, who are facing severe restrictions on withdrawal of funds since the dire situation of the bank came to light, staged a protest, demanding that bail should not be given to the accused.

Last week, the police custody of three accused was extended till October 14 after the police told the court that they found there was some falsification of documents on the part of the accused and they wanted to verify the same. On Wednesday, drama unfolded outside the Esplanade court after victims who lost money in the scam attempted a rasta roko and tried damaging the cars of lawyers of the accused.

During the probe, police have so far found that the accused had kept the 44 accounts linked to the Wadhawans’ hidden by using a password. In its place, the accused allegedly used other dormant accounts as the ones that had defaulted on making payments.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police had arrested HDIL promotors Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, former PMC Bank chairman Waryam Singh, as well as the bank’s former MD Joy Thomas in connection with the Rs 4,355-crore scam, that led to withdrawal restrictions at Rs 25,000 being imposed by the RBI. The police’s case is that Singh and Thomas allowed the Wadhawans to take loans even after they did not repay it and then undervalued the non-performing assets. Thomas is currently in police custody

Assuring account holders of troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank of support, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that she has spoken to the RBI governor, who assured that customers’ concerns will be taken on top priority.