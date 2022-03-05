PM to India Inc: Invest in green hydrogen output

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on industry to invest in green hydrogen production, saying India could become a hub for green hydrogen, given the ample availability of green energy in the country. Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis of water using renewable energy.

“India has an inherent advantage in the form of abundant renewable energy power available. With this, India can become a global hub for green hydrogen,” Modi said at a post-Budget webinar on renewable energy. He added the hydrogen ecosystem is connected with the fertiliser, refineries and transportation sectors.

“This is an area in which the private sector should promote innovation, so that India’s full potential can be utilised,” Modi said.

The PM also highlighted the need to produce energy efficient products to reduce power consumption.