scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 04, 2022
Must Read

PM to India Inc: Invest in green hydrogen output

Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis of water using renewable energy.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 5, 2022 3:02:46 am
Narendra Modi, green hydrogen production, hydrogen production, green hydrogen, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsPrime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. PTI/File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on industry to invest in green hydrogen production, saying India could become a hub for green hydrogen, given the ample availability of green energy in the country. Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis of water using renewable energy.

“India has an inherent advantage in the form of abundant renewable energy power available. With this, India can become a global hub for green hydrogen,” Modi said at a post-Budget webinar on renewable energy. He added the hydrogen ecosystem is connected with the fertiliser, refineries and transportation sectors.

Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“This is an area in which the private sector should promote innovation, so that India’s full potential can be utilised,” Modi said.

The PM also highlighted the need to produce energy efficient products to reduce power consumption.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 04: Latest News

Advertisement