PM Surya Ghar sees 40 lakh installations so far: Local cell mandate may hit solar scheme

Centre has made it mandatory for all projects to use only locally manufactured solar cells in the solar panels. (Reuters)

The Centre’s plan to install rooftop solar panels in 75 lakh households by year-end may hit a few bumps due to the limited availability and rising costs of these panels made from domestically-manufactured solar cells.

About 40 lakh rooftop systems have been installed under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana so far, adding over 12 gigawatts (GW) capacity. Vendors and installers empanelled under the scheme across multiple states told The Indian Express that they are struggling to procure Domestic Content Requirement (DCR)-compliant solar panels, which are mandatory under the scheme.

Some claimed that the waiting period was 25–30 days.

DCR-compliant solar panels are those in which locally manufactured solar cells — components that convert sunlight into electricity — are used. Taking cognizance of the issue, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary at Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Monday held a meeting with domestic solar cell manufacturers to emphasise the need to ensure adequate availability of domestically-manufactured solar PV cells and DCR solar modules, especially for vendors and installers engaged in setting up of Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) solar projects like solar rooftop plants and solar agricultural pumps, while also keeping the prices reasonable.