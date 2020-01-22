PM Narendra Modi to chair 32nd PRAGATI meet today

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

In the backdrop of GDP growth slowing down to a six-year low, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will review the implementation of large infrastructure projects through PRAGATI — an ICT-based platform.

“Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, will chair the 32nd interaction through PRAGATI — the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, on 22nd January 2020”, said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The review comes days before the Union Budget 2020-21 to be presented on February 1. Recently, the PM had held interactions with economists and industrialists separately and discussed the ideas about the coming budget.

