PM Narendra Modi: Encouraging a circular economy

Reiterating India’s commitment to move forward with the goal of clean and modern mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said holistic steps are being taken for the value chain associated with automobile manufacturing so that the industry becomes more productive and sustainable.

In a message to the auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on its 61st Annual Convention on Wednesday, Modi said that modernity in mobility has a positive impact on every sector and industry. He also called for making India a global manufacturing hub.

“All the stakeholders have an important role in our governments steadfast efforts to transform India into a global manufacturing hub,” said the Prime Minister, in his message that was read out by Kenichi Ayukawa, president, SIAM, and MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki.

Stating that rapid changes are taking place in technology, lifestyle and economy and that old approaches and old practices have to be changed, the Prime Minister emphasised that it is crucial to protect our environment, resources and raw materials.

“For this reason, India is not only emphasising on exploring new possibilities but also encouraging a circular economy. Recently launched National Automobile Scrappage Policy exemplifies this vision.”

Lauding the industry’s role in India’s growth, Modi recalled the contribution of auto industry towards manufacturing to furthering exports, from creating numerous employment opportunities to adding to ease of living for people.

Speaking at the event, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, recognised the contribution of the auto industry to the Indian economy.