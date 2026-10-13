India’s confidence at unprecedented high; reforms are conviction, not compulsion: PM Modi

In the global race for power, amid wars in different regions and global challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched India as a “steady pillar” moving forward with a mindset of “power to empower”, advancing together with everyone and carrying everyone along. Speaking at Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, Modi said India’s confidence is at an “unprecedented high” and reforms are being pursued with a clear policy direction, as conviction and not compulsion.

In a world filled with uncertainty, India offers the “assurance of reliability and stability”, the Prime Minister said, adding that the country’s growth, recorded at 7.8% in April-June, “rests on a strong foundation”. The world is confronted with a fundamental question of “trust” in these times, Modi said, pointing out that India is extending its hand in support and recognising its responsibility.

“Twelve to thirteen years ago, India’s current account deficit was more than four per cent of GDP. Last year, it declined to approximately half a per cent, standing at 0.61 per cent. Today, our foreign exchange reserves exceed 700 billion dollars. Our banking system is in its strongest position in many decades. It is because of this strength that India’s sovereign ratings are being upgraded. Today, India’s confidence is at an unprecedented high. We are pursuing reforms with a clear policy direction,” he said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Enlisting reforms such as Goods and Services tax (GST), Insolvency Law, consolidation of 29 labour laws into four labour codes, decriminalisation of hundreds of minor business-related offences, Modi said India’s reform express continues to move ahead at high speed. “For us, reforms are not a compulsion. Reforms are our conviction.”

The Prime Minister also underlined the unprecedented global challenges and spoke about the importance of maintaining trust amid disruptions in trade and supply chains, stating that “things that once connected the world are now being turned into weapons”. “Supply chains, energy, minerals, payment systems, and technology are increasingly becoming instruments of pressure and dominance. The routes created by globalisation over past decades have, in many cases, become chokepoints. Amid all this, Artificial Intelligence is transforming the way every sector functions. At the same time, many countries are facing rapidly growing challenges related to ageing populations. In such circumstances, the world is confronted with a fundamental question: trust.”

The question of trust relates to whether supplies will continue during times of need or whether promises made will also be fulfilled, he said. “Trust that a partner country will stand by you during moments of crisis. And it is here that India stands before you with a different outlook and a different way of thinking,” he said.

Giving examples of affordable medicines, generic medicines, solutions for digital identity and payments, skilled youth, and more than 2,000 Global Capability Centres providing services to companies across the world, Modi listed out the ways in which the world looks towards India. “It is clear that whenever the world needs a steady pillar, India extends its hand in support, recognizing its responsibility. We do not grow at anyone’s cost. We grow with the world, and for the world,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Modi said the philosophy of “Power to Empower” is visible in India’s global engagement. Mentioning the COVID pandemic, the Prime Minister said vaccine manufacturing capacity became extremely important and the question at that time was whether the benefits of this capability would remain limited to only a few countries, or whether vaccines would also reach those nations and people who lacked such facilities and capabilities. “India chose the path of empowering humanity. We supplied vaccines to more than one hundred countries. Our manufacturing capability became a source of assistance for other nations as well,” he said.

Giving another example of the recently-held AI Impact Summit in India, Modi said not only the use of AI for humanity was discussed, but also how animals could benefit from AI. “In other words, the more capable and stronger India becomes, the more beneficial it will be for humanity and for the world.”

Modi emphasised that whatever capabilities India possesses, it does not believe in keeping them confined within its own borders and continuously shares them with the Global South and with its partner countries. Opportunities for innovation are reaching more people, new talent is emerging, and new solutions are being created, he said. “This focus on the purpose of power is equally important in governance. The government possesses authority, but its purpose should not be to make citizens dependent on the system. Rather, its objective should be to ensure that citizens become capable and empowered. India is moving along this very path. Following this path, India has lifted 250 million people out of poverty over the past decade, a number greater than the population of many countries in the world,” he said.