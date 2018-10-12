PM Narendra Modi: ‘Artificial intelligence, blockchain to change nature of jobs’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Borge Brende, President and Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo: Renuka Puri) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Borge Brende, President and Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo: Renuka Puri)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and big data, can take India to new heights of development and improve people’s quality of life. Our diversity, our demographic potential, fast-growing market size and digital infrastructure has potential to make India a global hub for research and implementation, he said, speaking at the launch of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the fourth in the world after San Francisco, Tokyo and Beijing.

The Digital India movement has brought data to villages of India, Modi said, adding that tele-density, internet coverage, and mobile internet subscriptions have increased manifold in the recent past. India has the highest mobile data consumption in the world at the lowest price, he said. Industrial and social transformation will help bring the required speed and scale to work being done in India, he said.

India’s contribution to the 4th Industrial Revolution would be astonishing, he said. The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution will strengthen the process of creating a robust infrastructure for research in artificial intelligence, resulting in better healthcare and lower healthcare costs, he said.

The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which has been set up by the World Economic Forum, will work in collaboration with the government to co-design new policy frameworks for emerging technology alongside leaders from business, academia, start-ups and international organizations. NITI Aayog will coordinate the partnership on behalf of the government and the work of the Centre among multiple ministries.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App