PM Modi: Working to boost gas connectivity at an unprecedented level

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated GAIL’s 450-km Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, with a capacity to transport 12 million standard cubic meters of natural gas per day.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore, he said the pipeline is part of the government’s One Nation One Gas Grid programme, aimed at boosting the share of natural gas in India’s primary energy basket from 6.3 per cent currently to 15 per cent by 2030.

The pipeline would reduce energy costs for the poor, middle class and industry, help supply gas to city gas distribution systems, boost development of CNG transportation in many cities, supply low-cost energy to fertiliser, chemical and petrochemical plants beside reducing pollution in both Kerala and Karnataka, Modi said.

“The pipeline will have a positive impact on the economic growth of these two states,” the Prime Minister said. He added that the country was now working towards boosting connectivity, “whether it is highway connectivity, railway connectivity, metro connectivity, air connectivity, water connectivity, digital connectivity or gas connectivity, “at an unprecedented level.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the completion of the pipeline was a promise by his government to the people of Kerala. —WITH INPUTS FROM THIRUVANANTHAPURaM