PM Modi pitches India story to Japan Inc: PLI, record FDI, emerging technology

In a bid to woo Japanese investments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met top business leaders from the Asian country, including Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, Osamu Suzuki of Suzuki Motor Corp and Uniqlo CEO Tadashi Yanai, to discuss investment opportunities India offers in sectors ranging from textiles, automobiles to emerging technologies and startups.

Modi, who reached Tokyo on a two-day visit to attend a summit of Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, held separate bilateral meetings with Japanese business leaders.

He also met top executives and CEOs of 34 Japanese companies at the business roundtable. Majority of these companies have investments and operations in India and these companies represent diverse sectors, including automobiles, electronics, semiconductors, steel, technology, trading and banking & finance. Key business bodies and organisations from India and Japan such as Keidanren, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Japan-India Business Consultative Committee (JIBCC) and Invest India also participated.

Stressing that India and Japan are natural partners, Modi lauded the business community as “brand ambassadors of the immense potential of India-Japan ties”. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi said during the visit of Kishida to India in March 2022, both countries had set an ambitious target of investment of Japanese Yen 5 trillion over the next 5 years. “Prime Minister highlighted recent developments in economic ties, such as India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership (IJICP) and Clean Energy Partnership, among others. He talked about initiatives such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and semiconductor policy and highlighted the robust startup ecosystem of India,” the MEA statement said.

Modi noted that despite the slowdown in global FDI, India has attracted record FDI of $84 billion in the previous financial year.

Modi appreciated Softbank Corporation’s role in India’s startup sector during his meeting with Son, founder and CEO of the Japanese investment major.

“They discussed Softbank’s future participation in India in key areas such as technology, energy and finance,” the official statement said. Further, various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India were also discussed and “specific proposals were shared with Softbank where it could enhance its investments in India”, it added. During his meeting with Suzuki, the Prime Minister recalled the veteran Japanese industry leader’s association with and contribution to India.

“They discussed further investment opportunities in India, including setting up of production facilities for electric vehicles and batteries as well as recycling centres, for realising the goal of sustainable growth,” the official statement said.

Suzuki Motor Corp president Toshihiro Suzuki described Modi’s visit to Japan as “an important milestone in the 70th year of the anniversary of Indo-Japanese diplomatic relations”.

(With PTI inputs from Tokyo)