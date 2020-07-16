PM Modi: Mantra to stay relevant is to skill, re-skill & upskill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a digital conclave in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI video grab) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a digital conclave in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI video grab)

Stating that “skill, re-skill, and up skill” is the mantra to stay relevant in the rapidly changing business environment and market conditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said it has become more important in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Modi also said the portal to map skilled workers that has been launched few days ago would help workers to find work opportunities, especially those who returned to villages from cities recently.

“Several people ask me that in today’s time, business and markets change so fast that they do not understand how to remain relevant. In this time of corona, this question has become even more important. I have only one answer. The mantra to stay relevant is — skill, re-skill and upskill,” the Prime Minister said, while addressing a virtual event to mark five years of the Skill India Mission. At the same event, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said the government has approved the launch of the initial phase of its flagship skill scheme PMKVY-III, focused on strengthening of district skill committees and creation of a demand-driven ecosystem for targeted training.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.