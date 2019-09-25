If you want to invest in a market with scale, come to India: PM Modi to US firms in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told US companies that if they want to invest in a market with scale, they should come to India. He was addressing at Global Business Forum in New York.
He also said that his government’s recent move on Corporate tax cut was to invite investments.
Addressing the #BloombergGBF. Watch. @business https://t.co/RdJKRn53oP
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2019
If you want to invest in realty, come to India, he said while asserting that the country is investing heavily in developing infrastructure.