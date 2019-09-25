Toggle Menu
If you want to invest in a market with scale, come to India: PM Modi to US firms in New York

PM Modi, while addressing US companies in New York said that his government's recent move on Corporate tax cut was to invite investments.

He was addressing at Global Business Forum in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told US companies that if they want to invest in a market with scale, they should come to India. He was addressing at Global Business Forum in New York.

He also said that his government’s recent move on Corporate tax cut was to invite investments.

If you want to invest in realty, come to India, he said while asserting that the country is investing heavily in developing infrastructure.

