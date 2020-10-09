PM Modi: India playing role of pharmacy to the world

, two MPs from the state Thursday wrote to PM Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to ensure the journalist's release. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India’s manufacturing sector was running at “full steam” and the country was playing the role of “pharmacy to the world”.

Addressing the Invest in India conference in Canada via video conferencing, Modi encouraged Canadian investors to invest in India, as it was the place to be for investments in manufacturing and services.

Equity schemes see outflows slowing in Sept

Mumbai: Despite the rally in the stock market, equity mutual fund (MF) schemes — led by multi-cap funds — posted an outflow for the third month running in September, though the pace of outflow from equity schemes slowed. MFs saw outflows of Rs 52,090 crore last month, with liquid funds accounting for a bulk of the outflows.

As per data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India Thursday, net outflows from equity schemes were at Rs 734 crore in September. However, outflows were lower from Rs 4,028.83 crore and Rs 3,845.41 crore in August and July, respectively.

