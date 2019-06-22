PM Modi to meet top economists today, growth, employment generation on agenda

With less than a fortnight to go for the presentation of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with leading economists Saturday to deliberate on the roadmap for promoting growth and employment generation.

Organised by the NITI Aayog, the meeting will be attended by various ministers, NITI Aayog functionaries, leading economists, sectoral experts and industrialists. The economists will make their presentations before PM Modi on steps to address slowing economy, financial sector troubles such as rising NPAs and liquidity crisis in NBFCs, job creation, private investments, exports revival, agrarian crisis and raise public investment without compromising on fiscal prudence.

The development comes after the latest government data revealed that economic growth in the January-March quarter tumbled to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent due to the poor performance of the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. Due to it, India has ceded space to China as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) data had also shown that joblessness was at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18. It also revealed that the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for fiscal 2018-19 was at a five-year low of 6.8 per cent. The GDP growth was 7.2 per cent in 2017-18.

On Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted that there was clear evidence of ‘economic activity losing traction’ even as he announced a cut in the key policy rate by 25 basis points for the third consecutive time this year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her first Union Budget on July 5.

The meeting comes days after former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said the country’s growth had been overestimated by around 2.5 percentage points between 2011-12 and 2016-17 even as the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister rebutted his findings.

Last Saturday, at a meeting of the NITI Aayog, PM Modi said the goal to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024 was challenging but achievable.