‘Coal sector taken out of decades of lockdown’: PM Modi launches auction of commercial mining

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India needs to be the world’s biggest coal exporter Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India needs to be the world’s biggest coal exporter

Launching the auction of coal mines for commercial mining, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the decision was a step towards unlocking resources of a nation with the world’s fourth-largest reserves. “We are not just launching the auction for commercial coal-mining today, but bringing the coal sector out of decades of lockdown,” PM said.

Stating that India needs to be the world’s biggest coal exporter, Prime Minister Modi said, “To make India self-reliant in the energy sector, a major step is being taken today. Today a historic decision has been taken that can change the face of the sector.”

Prime Minister Modi also said the decision will open up more revenue and employment opportunities in states. “This is the time to change history and become self-reliant. The government has taken an important decision to open up coal, mining sector to competition, capital, and technology. Commercial coal block auction is a win-win for industry users as well as the states,” he said.

As many as 41 coal blocks will be put up on sale for commercial mining. “The auction today is taking place at a time when business activity in India is normalizing rapidly. Consumption and demand is rapidly approaching the pre-COVID level. In such a situation, there cannot be a better time for a new beginning,” he added.

“For decades, the country’s coal sector was entangled in a web of captive and non-captive. It was excluded from the competition, there was a big problem of transparency. After 2014, several steps were taken to change this situation,” Modi said, adding that the sector should now focus on becoming self-reliant.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said that by allowing commercial mining, the government has completely opened up the sector for investments.

The proposed auction has business-friendly terms and conditions, including reduced upfront amount, adjustment of upfront amount against royalty and liberal efficiency parameters to encourage flexibility to operationalise the coal mines. Besides, 100% FDI through automatic route has been allowed and there are reasonable financial terms and revenue sharing model based on National Coal Index. The successful bidders will also have flexibility in coal production unlike the past and have provision for incentives for early production and coal gasification.

