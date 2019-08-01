PM Modi chairs 30th PRAGATI meeting; ‘Housing for All’ among issues taken up

At the very first PRAGATI meeting of his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the progress in grievances redressal in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme and directed officials to work towards the goal of ensuring “Housing for All” by 2022.

Following a review of the many complaints regarding PMAY (U) and its resolution, Modi asked officials to work towards the objective of easing hurdles. According to a media release issued Wednesday, the PM also looked at resolution of public grievances related to the Department of Financial Services towards the same goal. Moreover, eight railway and road sector projects across states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh were reviewed.

This was the PM’s thirtieth meeting through the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI). With regards to the newly-constituted Jal Shakti Ministry, Modi asked states to focus on water conservation in view of the ongoing monsoon season.

For the Accessible India campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan), Modi suggested a feedback collection process, using technology, wherein persons with disabilities can give inputs regarding inaccessible public premises.