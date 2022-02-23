PM Modi: No citizen will be left behind if optimum utilisation of every penny is ensured

Observing that it is time to achieve 100 per cent targets of the government schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that no citizen will be left behind if optimum utilisation of every penny is ensured.

Addressing a webinar on the budget announcements in the rural development sector, PM Modi said: “You are here to discuss all day. How can we ensure optimum utilisation of each and every penny to bring changes in the lives of people in villages? If we are able to do this, you will see that no citizen is left behind.”

“Today, a lot of money goes to the village, if that money is used at the right time, then the situation of the villages can change,” he said.

Today, in most of the states of India, there is a need to emphasise on the outcome more than the output, he added.

At the beginning of his speech, PM Modi said how his government has provided basic facilities such as water, electricity, gas connections, toilets and roads in the last seven years. “It is now time that these schemes must cover 100 per cent of the nation,” he said.

PM Modi emphasised the need to increase efforts to ensure more startups come to villages. The target of ‘leaving no citizen behind’ can only be achievable via efforts such as these, he said.

He also highlighted the need of identifying and solving optical fibre connectivity issues across the country’s rural areas.