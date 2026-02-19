PM Modi calls for openness, slams countries and firms developing AI ‘confidentially’

PM Modi said while some countries and companies consider AI a strategic asset to be developed confidentially, India believes AI will benefit the world only when it is shared. (Source: X/@narendramodi)

During his speech at the India-AI Impact Summit Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed countries and companies that consider AI a strategic asset and develop the technology “confidentially”. He called for the development of open-source systems.

The PM’s comments come a day after senior White House Policy Advisor on artificial intelligence (AI) Sriram Krishnan Wednesday said the US expects its allies, including India, to build their AI solutions on top of America’s AI stack.

PM Modi said while some countries and companies consider AI a strategic asset to be developed confidentially, India believes AI will benefit the world only when it is shared. He emphasised that open code and shared development will allow millions of young minds to make AI better and safer. He called for a collective resolve to develop AI as a “global common good”.