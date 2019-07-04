PM-KISAN: Discrepancies force stop payment to 2.69 Lakh farmers, disbursal to 1.19 Lakh of them reversed

In the run-up to elections, when the first installment was being made under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, a discrepancy in the details of names of farmers given by states and the names in the respective bank accounts forced the government to reverse payments in nearly 1.20 lakh cases, government data showed. After discovering the mismatch, stop payment instructions were issued to the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) for accounts of a total of 2,69,605 farmers, out of which 1,19,743 accounts were already credited and these transactions then had to be reversed.

Out of the total 1,19,743 cases of reversal of transactions recorded for eight states, Uttar Pradesh topped with reversal of 86,314 transactions, followed by Maharashtra with reversal of 32,897 transactions. Himachal Pradesh reversed 346 transactions, while the lowest number was seen for Assam with reversal of two transactions.

The issue surfaced when the payments were being processed for crediting in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries and it was noticed that there was a mismatch in the names of the beneficiaries as provided by the state governments and the names as given in the details of the corresponding bank account numbers in some cases. The states were asked to verify this discrepancy. “On the request of the states, stop payment instructions were issued to the NPCI for 2,69,605 farmers. The system could stop credit of these beneficiaries, except for 1,19,743 beneficiaries, whose accounts had already been credited. The NPCI and banks then returned the money of those beneficiaries also on account of Stop Payment instructions,” an official said.

Earlier, in a letter to the states on February 28, the central government had flagged the issue of payment being made to some non-beneficiaries.

The Centre had then asked the concerned state governments to facilitate reversal of such transactions for such non-beneficiaries who may want to return this amount to the government and delete them from the database in order to stop further payments to such beneficiaries.

“There was a rush to make the first instalment, so the Centre went broadly by the information given by states given that agriculture is a state subject. The mismatch gets discovered as soon as the details do not match and the whole process does not go through. For the 119,743 farmers for whom payments were credited, stop payment instructions were issued and immediately those transactions were reversed,” a source said. States, in turn, primarily focused on Aadhaar information and the land records, so many payouts happened to beneficiaries who had mismatch in their records or were not completely eligible, the source said. “Income tax details need to be properly looked into to weed out those who paid income tax in previous assessment year,” the source added.

The procedure for release of payment to beneficiaries was suitably modified after the initial period and stringent pre-verification procedures were formalised. “The states’ Stop Payment requests due to mismatch in the names is now taken in advance so that payment is released only to the beneficiaries whose data matches correctly with the bank account details. Therefore, the possibility of this kind of incident reoccurring has been eliminated,” the official said. On February 24 this year, the government launched a new scheme, PM-KISAN, with an aim to provide income support of Rs 6,000 per annum to all small and marginal landholder farmers’ families with cultivable land holding up to 2 hectares.

The government recently expanded the coverage of the scheme to include all landholding farmers, irrespective of the size of the landholdings.

Certain categories of beneficiaries of higher economic strata such as institutional landholders, former and present holders of constitutional posts, former and present ministers/ state ministers/ MPs and MLAs, professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, and architects registered with professional bodies and all persons who paid income tax in last assessment year have been excluded from the ambit of the scheme.

The amount is being credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries using Public Financial Management System (PFMS) portal in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000, subject to certain exclusions.