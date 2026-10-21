Two years later, PM internship revamp draws more youth, but quality gaps persist

*Padma, 23, and from Vijayawada, didn’t land a job despite an engineering degree. A friend told her about the PM Internship Scheme. A top IT company selected her in January 2025, and after a year’s internship, she was absorbed.

*Sunil, 22, held a technical diploma from Ranchi and hoped PMIS would hone his skills. But a microfinance and rural banking company he interned with in 2025, put him on field work as a loan recovery agent. He left midway, and is still unemployed.

*Mohit interned with a public sector oil refiner under Round I of the PMIS two years ago. He was given the task of visiting petrol pumps, but there was no other skills training. He left the internship after a month.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

EXPANDING THE scope of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) to MSMEs and sunrise sectors from top 500 companies, a near doubling of stipend to Rs 9,000, easing age and education criteria, and reducing the internship period to 6-9 months from 12 months earlier, has resulted in a sharp 67% to 100% increase in youth joining the scheme in the third round. The Round III, which was launched in April this year, will end in December.

Officials and industry executives, however, frame the challenge for the youth to take the internship offer seriously, complete it, imbibe skills and become employment ready. While over 40 per cent of the youth completed their internships in the first two rounds and some gained full-time jobs, there were many who didn’t complete. Some of those who dropped out told The Indian Express that less focus on specialised skills or on-the-job training were the key reasons for leaving mid-way. But interns’ experience in the manufacturing and IT sector was remarkably better.

Data available with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs shows that the joining rate — number of interns joining the scheme as against the total internship opportunities posted by companies — has improved to 9.5% in the ongoing Round III of the Scheme as against 6.1% and 6.9%, in Round II and Round I, respectively. The completion rate — number of interns completing the internship against the total number of interns joining — is still low i.e., 39.4% in Round II as against 42.6% in Round I. Round III is still ongoing and will get over in December.

Read More | 1.2 lakh opportunities, 82000 offers, 28-thousand takers — yet only 2,000 candidates complete PM Internship Scheme 2025

Story continues below this ad

Mohit, who interned with a public sector oil refiner under the first round two years ago, said he was assigned to go from one petrol pump to another and ask customers to make payments through the refiner’s app for a cashback offer. “I was in the first year of my BBA course. I got to know about the PMIS through Instagram and joined it to learn some skills. But, there was no office work or skill training, just visits to petrol pumps. There was no knowledge or learning, so I dropped out,” he said over a phone call from Lucknow.

Some others too faced similar experiences. Sunil, 22, a diploma holder in computer hardware maintenance from Ranchi, Jharkhand, had to make rounds as a loan agent in nearby villages. “I would have liked to learn some skills in the office as I have studied computer maintenance, but instead was assigned fieldwork for loan recovery. Village people wouldn’t have money immediately to repay the loans and such visits would then take hours without any result. So I left,” he said. Two other candidates said they got through other full-time job opportunities while pursuing the internship, or had personal reasons, and left midway.

Also read | PM Internship Scheme: Maharashtra overtakes Tamil Nadu in round 3 as UP leads participation

For some candidates, the completion helped. Padma, who is an electronics and communication engineering graduate from Vijayawada, got a full-time job with the same IT major where she interned. The internship offered structured learning with four months of instructor-led training and two months of self-paced digital learning and mentoring, followed by six months of on-the-job training. After 12 months of PMIS, she appeared for recruitment exams and within a month, got a full-time job in March 2026.

“The PMIS internship taught me both technical and non-technical skills. It helped me become more confident and prepared for career opportunities. After completion of 12 months of PMIS journey (6 months training + 6 months on the job training) I also appeared for recruitment exams like NQT (national qualifier test) and within a month, I was employed for a full-time job in March 2026,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Lack of adequate job opportunities has been a key hurdle in India making use of its high demographic dividend. In the first five months of the ongoing financial year 2026-27, youth unemployment rate has ranged between 15.1% and 16.2%. In August, it was 15.1%. Youth unemployment rate was 13.8% in April 2025, when the monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) was published first. As per official figures, based on the PLFS for 2025, the not in employment, education, or training or NEET rate among youngsters in 2025 was 25% at an all-India level. As per a NITI Aayog report released in August, around 8.7 crore Indians aged 15-29 were not studying, working or undergoing training in 2021.

Announced with an aim to provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in top 500 companies over five years, the first pilot phase of the PMIS was launched on October 3, 2024. It was opened for youth between 21 years and 24 years, not employed full-time and not engaged in full-time education. Candidates who had passed high school, higher secondary school, who possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a polytechnic institute, or are graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc. were eligible to apply.

A monthly amount of Rs 4,500 was to be provided by the Government of India through Direct Benefit Transfer with an additional Rs 500 by the company’s CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds. The government also provided a one-time grant of Rs 6,000 per annum for incidentals to cover miscellaneous expenses.

Based on the feedback for Round I and Round II, the government then adopted a flexible duration of internships of either 6 or 9 months earlier in March this year. The monthly allowance was also hiked to Rs 9,000 from Rs 5,000 and the age requirement for youth was relaxed from 21-24 to 18-25 years. Further, candidates who have a master’s degree and students from the final year of graduation or post-graduation were also included in the eligibility list.