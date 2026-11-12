Disbursals remain under 20% in 6 years since PLI scheme launch: NITI report

Cumulative incentive disbursements under the 14 production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes notified in 2020 across key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles and steel, stood at 18.51% of the total outlay of Rs 1,91 lakh crore as of March 2026, an impact assessment report released by NITI Aayog and IIM Ahmedabad on Thursday showed.

Data released by the think tank showed that nine PLI schemes, including those for bulk drugs, automobiles and textiles, had disbursements of less than 10% of their respective outlays. However, schemes for drones and drone components, large-scale electronics and food products saw disbursements ranging from 25% to 77% of their outlays. To be sure, all schemes did not come into effect in 2020, with some schemes having a longer gestation period.

The report said that, as of March 2026, the schemes had cumulatively attracted investments of Rs 2.40 lakh crore, generated production worth Rs 22.66 lakh crore and created employment for over 8.49 lakh people. Nearly 70% of the targeted segments were broadly on track, with particularly strong outcomes in electronics, telecom and pharmaceutical drugs, it added.

Performance-linked payouts

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“The relatively modest share of cumulative disbursement is consistent with the performance-linked design of the scheme, under which incentives are released only upon achievement of specified investment, production and other eligibility criteria, rather than being front-loaded. As participating firms expand capacity, scale up production and meet progressively higher performance thresholds, disbursements are expected to increase over the respective scheme tenures,” the report said.

However, the assessment also called for reforms amid criticism that some PLI programmes, including those for electronics manufacturing, have led to a sharp increase in imports, while the growth in mobile phone manufacturing has largely been driven by assembly rather than employment generation.

The report said that although the PLI scheme had shown encouraging early results, the focus “now must shift from assessing its initial success to strengthening its long-term effectiveness”. The way forward lies not merely in continuing the scheme, but in refining its design to deliver deeper and more sustained industrial transformation, it added.

Sector-specific approach

NITI Aayog suggested several broad reforms, including a more focused assessment of sector-wise performance. While some sectors have recorded visible increases in investment, production, employment and exports, others have shown relatively modest progress, the report said.

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“This variation is often linked to differences in technology adoption, gestation periods, global competition, and capital requirements. A sector-specific understanding of these constraints is necessary so that policy design can move beyond a uniform approach and become more strategically targeted,” it said.

The scheme in its current form is largely “supply-driven”, encouraging firms to increase production and build capacity through financial incentives linked to output, the report said. While this approach was important, long-term sustainability also required stronger demand-side support, it said, adding that the next generation of such schemes with similar nature should therefore incorporate demand-pull mechanisms alongside existing supply-side incentives.

“Data collection and reporting mechanisms across ministries need urgent standardisation. At present, information regarding additional revenue, employment, production, and exports is often inconsistent across sectors, making meaningful comparison and policy evaluation difficult. Clear guidelines must be established regarding what firms should report, when reporting should take place, and how annual progress should be monitored. Better data systems would improve transparency, strengthen policy feedback, and allow mid-course corrections where necessary,” the report said.