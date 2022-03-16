scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
PLI: Maruti, Hero, among 75 cos to get benefits

The government has selected 75 applicants — including Maruti Suzuki India, Bosch, Motherson Sumi, Minda, Tata Autocomp, Toyota, Bharat Forge and Hero MotoCorp — to receive support meant for component manufacturers under the Rs 25,938-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobiles and auto parts industries.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
March 16, 2022 3:20:07 am
The total investments pledged by the beneficiaries of the scheme — both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who were selected in February and the current component manufacturers — stood at Rs 74,850 crore (over five years), way above the official expectation of Rs 42,500 crore, the ministry of heavy industries said on Tuesday. (Representational)

The total investments pledged by the beneficiaries of the scheme — both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who were selected in February and the current component manufacturers — stood at Rs 74,850 crore (over five years), way above the official expectation of Rs 42,500 crore, the ministry of heavy industries said on Tuesday.

Two of the selected investors — Bharat Heavy Electricals and Ceat — are non-automotive (component) players, the ministry said. Some other selected companies are Pinnacle Mobility, Delphi-TVS Technologies, Hero Cycles, International Tractors, Lucas-TVS, Mitsubishi Electric Automotive India, Tata Cummins, Toyota Industries Engine India, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts, Lumax Auto Technologies, among others. (FE)

