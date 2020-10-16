Plan to skill govt employees in cyber security, forensics over next 2-3 years

“The idea is to train government officials with basic knowledge of cybersecurity and forensics to improve the overall awareness levels so that in the event of a breach, there can be some initial response while waiting for a more sophisticated response,” an official at BECIL said. (File)

In a bid to improve its response to cyber attacks, the government plans to impart training and skill development in cyber security and forensics to its employees at the central and state level over the next three years.

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has been tasked with the selection of agencies which could provide the training over the next 2-3 years.

“The idea is to train government officials with basic knowledge of cybersecurity and forensics to improve the overall awareness levels so that in the event of a breach, there can be some initial response while waiting for a more sophisticated response,” an official at BECIL said.

The agency, as empaneled, will also be tasked with the maintenance of basic training and other government cyber infrastructure and get the said training programme certified by a state or central university, as per the tender documents. The need for all government employees to be sensitive and aware about cybersecurity attacks and challenges has become more important in the face of increased online attacks.

Global cybersecurity agency Sophos had in 2019 conducted a survey which stated that 82 per cent of the 300 Indian companies it contacted reported being hit by ransomware and breach of cyber security of their employees.

“Cyber hygiene is generally poor in India, and pirated technology abounds, creating weaknesses in cyber defenses and making organizations more vulnerable to attack,” the agency said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.