Piyush Pandey is Ogilvy’s new global CCO

Award-winning adman Piyush Pandey became the first Indian to be appointed as the worldwide chief creative officer of New York-based advertising giant Ogilvy. The 63-year-old currently occupies the position of executive chairman and creative director, Ogilvy South Asia and is scheduled to assume his new position from January 1, 2019.

Advertising

The worldwide chief creative officer position had been vacant since the exit of its former creative head Tham Khai Meng in July. Pandey’s elevation to the top post at Ogilvy highlights the growing significance of the Indian advertising industry in the world.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, John Seifert, chief executive, worldwide at Ogilvy, described Pandey as a “perfect leader” to lead the agency’s creative effort.

Further, it stated that the agency had also expanded its global creative council from 12 members to 20, of which half of the positions would be secured by women creative leaders.

Advertising

Pandey became part of the agency in 1982 and gained popularity with his ad campaigns for Fevicol, Luna Moped, Cadbury and Asian Paints.

He was named Ogilvy’s national creative director in 1994 and subsequently was appointed as the executive chairman. Pandey was also the first Jury president from Asia at the 2004 Cannes Ad Fest and behind the first Indian ad campaign to win a double gold at Cannes. He was conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2016.