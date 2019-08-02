Piyush Goyal to top IT companies: Train manpower in other languages

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has asked the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and senior managers of information technology companies for data on non-tariff barriers faced by them in China and other east Asian markets.

Advertising

During a meeting with such firms on Wednesday, the minister assured them the government would engage with countries like China, Japan and Korea to help overcome such barriers and boost India’s IT industry there. However, he also urged them to explore other non-English speaking markets, according to a release by the Ministry on Thursday.

“He urged the top five Indian IT firms to create a corpus that will be spent on training manpower in languages like Mandarin, Japanese and Korean for accessing the markets in these countries,” stated the release.

The companies include Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL, which have been conducting business in China for over a decade, it added.

Advertising

“During the discussions with the Commerce and Industry Ministry, the representatives of the companies informed that although the Chinese IT services market is the third largest in the world, India’s investments and business have not been able to grow in China due to various non-tariff barriers and challenges faced by Indian companies to set up their entity in China,” said the ministry.

“Market access issues that create hurdles for Indian companies to open their business in China was also discussed,” it added.

India’s IT and IT enabled services (ITeS) industry grew to $181 billion in 2018-19, with exports from the industry at $137 billion and domestic revenues, including hardware, at $44 billion. The IT industry contributed 7.7 per cent to the country’s GDP in the 2017-2018 financial year and is expected to contribute 10 per cent by 2025, according to the Ministry.

India is the largest exporter of IT services in the world, and exports account for around 79 per cent of the total revenue of the industry here. Citing NASSCOM, the Ministry said that the sector aggregated revenues of $160 billion in 2017, and that the US accounts for two-thirds of the India’s IT services exports.