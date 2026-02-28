Piyush Goyal on India-US trade deal: ‘Situation still evolving, we need to watch’

The anti-dumping duty imposed on certain solar products by the US was out of the India-US trade deal ambit, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday, while emphasising that the situation was fluid post the US Supreme Court ruling and the government was keeping a close eye.
The US Department of Commerce has imposed preliminary countervailing duties (CVD) of 126% on solar imports from India, citing unfair government subsidies.
“The anti-dumping duty imposed on certain items is not part of the trade deal. The global environment is evolving rapidly, making it premature to comment on specific outcomes,” Goyal said while speaking at the ABP Network Summit in Mumbai.
“The situation is still evolving. Every day new announcements are coming. We need to watch but I can assure that the way dairy, rice, wheat, soymeal and maize are kept outside the purview of this deal, they won’t be part of the deal,” he said.
Goyal said the way the interests of India’s farmers, poultry, fisherman, MSMEs, dairy are being protected, this will continue in future also. The US-India deal will offer new opportunities for India in areas related to technology and investments.
Stating that the US is a strategic partner for India, he said, “We have partnerships with them in critical minerals, technology and defence.”
Goyal said India’s Free Trade Agreements are powered by the strength and scale of its 1.4 billion citizens, calling the country’s vast domestic market its greatest negotiating asset.
Protecting domestic industry and livelihoods, he said, is central to India’s trade policy framework.