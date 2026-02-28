Piyush Goyal on India-US trade deal: ‘Situation still evolving, we need to watch’

Stating that the US is a strategic partner for India, he said, “We have partnerships with them in critical minerals, technology and defence.”

The anti-dumping duty imposed on certain solar products by the US was out of the India-US trade deal ambit, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday, while emphasising that the situation was fluid post the US Supreme Court ruling and the government was keeping a close eye.

The US Department of Commerce has imposed preliminary countervailing duties (CVD) of 126% on solar imports from India, citing unfair government subsidies.

“The anti-dumping duty imposed on certain items is not part of the trade deal. The global environment is evolving rapidly, making it premature to comment on specific outcomes,” Goyal said while speaking at the ABP Network Summit in Mumbai.