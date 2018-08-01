Piyush Goyal: ‘No enquiry into gifts sent to Hasmukh Adhia as he didn’t accept them’

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in Parliament. (Photo: Renuka Puri/File) Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in Parliament. (Photo: Renuka Puri/File)

Responding to a question on gifting of gold biscuits as Diwali gifts to government officials, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that Finance Secretary (then Revenue Secretary) Hasmukh Adhia had deposited certain gifts with the Toshakhana maintained by Ministry of External Affairs. The Toshakhana records show Adhia having deposited an i-phone 7 phone, two gold biscuits of 20 gms each, one silver coin of 50 gms of total worth of Rs 1,74,100 on November 8, 2016.

“… a letter dated November 4, 2016 was received in the Cabinet Secretariat from Dr Hasmukh Adhia, then Revenue Secretary, addressed to Cabinet Secretary, informing that certain gifts were sent to him which were precious in nature and could not be accepted by him as per Conduct Rules,” Goyal said.

Adhia had mentioned in his letter to Cabinet Secretary that these items were delivered to his house in his absence and therefore, he could not even refuse them, Goyal said. “He had therefore requested Cabinet Secretary to ask Toshakhana of Ministry of External Affairs to accept these items,” he added.

The finance minister said no enquiry was initiated as the “officer had not accepted the gift as per Conduct Rules and surrendered the same to the Toshakhana”.

