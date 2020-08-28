Piyush Goyal launches GIS-enabled national land bank portal for details on industrial belts

Piyush Goyal. (File)

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal virtually launched a first-of-its kind GIS-enabled national land bank portal Thursday, which will help investors zero in on land located in various states for potential projects.

As much as 4.2 lakh hectares of land has been mapped across 3,275 industrial clusters in India, of which about 1.13 lakh hectares of land is available for investors, as the government looks to lure investors at a time when anti-China sentiments are growing globally.

Investors will also get access to details of logistics, land, rail & air connectivity, tax incentives, drainage system, power supply and raw material availability from the portal on various industrial belts.

To start with, extensive information about industrial belts in six states is available on the portal. Goyal expressed confidence that all states will be on board by December.

Nevertheless, broad details of land availability across 31 states and Union Territories are also part of the portal now. The minister said the portal is a prototype only and will be developed further with inputs from states. —FE

