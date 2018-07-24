Piyush Goyal introduces insolvency amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. (PTI/File) Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. (PTI/File)

The government on Monday moved amendments to the bankruptcy law that empower homebuyers to be recognised as financial creditors, lower the minimum voting threshold for Committee of Creditors (CoC) to approve a resolution plan and provide a special dispensation for promoters of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to bid for their own companies. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, in the Lok Sabha, amid objections by Opposition parties alleging that changes in the voting percentages were being done to benefit “one industry”.

The Bill replaced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, which was approved by President Ram Nath Kovind last month. A total of Rs 4 lakh crore worth of stressed assets are currently undergoing resolution under the IBC.

In a relief to the homebuyers, who earlier did not have any say in the resolution process of real estate companies, the Bill provides that “any amount raised from an allottee under a real estate project shall deemed to be an amount having the commercial effect of a borrowing.” This means that homebuyers will be treated at par with the financial creditors for companies undergoing resolution under the bankruptcy law.

The Bill also proposes to reduce the minimum voting threshold required to approve a resolution plan by the Committee of Creditors to 66 per cent, down from 75 per cent for “important decision” — a provision opposed by BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab. For “routine decisions”, the minimum voting threshold has been reduced to 51 per cent from 75 per cent.

Mahtab raised objection to this key change in the law, arguing this benefits one industry and promotes crony capitalism. Citing the resolution process of textile firm Alok Industries, Mahtab said two major companies had jointly submitted before the CoC to acquire the company. However, the CoC of Alok Industries could not approve the resolution plan as it got over 70 per cent vote, as against the required 75 per cent, Mahtab said.

“The Ordinance brought by the government lowers the minimum vote requirement for passing the resolution to 66 per cent from 75 per cent in the original Act. This is nothing but a fixed match… It is a clear case of crony capitalism and loot of public money,” Mahtab said. He said banks are taking a haircut of 84 per cent in resolution of Alok Industries case. Banks last month approved the resolution plan of Reliance Industries Ltd in partnership with JM Financial ARC taking over Alok Industries.

“Alok Industries is a glaring example. Should the law be bent like this? Should we be the party to this law, this loot? It stinks. This is a clear case of crony capitalism and loot of public money. It is bad in law. Anything that is against public good is bad in law,” Mahtab said. Congress and TMC MPs supported the BJD MP who concluded by saying he would hope that “good sense would prevail upon the Finance Minister”

Responding to Mahtab, Piyush Goyal said the allegations were “baseless.” According to Goyal, the IBC was initially introduced when the banking sector was going through a serious crisis because of indiscriminate lending by banks between 2008 and 2014. The debt recovery laws prevailing at that time were weak and hence loan recoveries could not be made from big industrialists.

Bhushan Steel, Electrosteel Steels, Monnet Ispat and Alok Industries are among the key resolution plans approved under the bankruptcy law from the first set of 12 large default cases identified by the Reserve Bank of India for resolution.

As per the changes proposed in the Bill, defaulting promoters of MSMEs will be exempted from certain restrictions imposed by Section 29A of the IBC, enabling them to bid for their own companies. This exemption, however, will not be available to wilful defaulters, who will be barred from bidding for their own companies. Section 29A bars a number of entities from bidding for companies being put out for resolution including — wilful defaulters, un-discharged insolvent, persons banned from trading in securities market, and an account classified as NPA for more than one year and failing to pay overdue amount before submission of the bids. Unlike in the case of large companies, it’s bit difficult to attract resolution applicants in the case of MSMEs. So a relaxation is being made to ensure that small companies are not headed towards liquidation because of the limitations imposed by the law on existing promoters.

With regard to initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) by corporate debtors, the Bill provides that such an application can be filed only after a special resolution is approved by three-fourth of the shareholders of the corporate debtor. The changes also lay down a strict procedure for withdrawal of a case by an applicant after admission under the Code. Such withdrawal would be permissible only with the approval of the CoC with 90 per cent of the voting share.

