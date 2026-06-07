Focused on securing best deal, says Piyush Goyal on India-US trade deal

Piyush Goyal at the FE Best Banks Awards 2026 in Mumbai. (Photo by Akash Patel)

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Sunday said the government was focused on securing the “best deal” for India in trade negotiations with the United States, adding that he “does not negotiate with a deadline in mind.”

“Any deadline to try and conclude may not get the best deal. For me, the focus is on getting the best deal with significant economic opportunities for Indians,” Goyal said at the Financial Express Best Banks Awards in Mumbai.

Earlier this week, Piyush Goyal had said that India and the US will sign the “first tranche” of the bilateral trade deal by mid-July.