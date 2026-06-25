US has to ensure competitive edge for India to get trade deal: Trade Minister Piyush Goyal

Responding to a question on the status of the deal at the India Global Forum in London, Goyal said, “The India-US deal was done on February 6th. It was confirmed by both the US and India. (Credit: X/@PiyushGoyal)

A day after a visiting US delegation, led by United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer, concluded negotiations on a bilateral trade deal with India, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Thursday that the agreement will be signed the day the US ensures a competitive edge for India over countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

Responding to a question on the status of the deal at the India Global Forum in London, Goyal said, “The India-US deal was done on February 6th. It was confirmed by both the US and India. There were International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs when we finalised the trade deal. We had negotiated the deal based on bringing down the 50% (tariff) to 18%. The whole deal was centred around that competitive advantage that we got with 18% over our neighbours and competing countries… lower than ASEAN countries other than Singapore.”