India should avoid becoming a conduit for unethical trade, transhipments: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says India must avoid becoming a conduit for unethical trade and transhipments, while seeking preferential terms from the US.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India should not become a trade conduit for goods originating from another country and should aim for genuine value addition.

Goyal said that India’s “country of origin” certificates should carry weight.

“No transhipment should happen in India. We should not become a conduit for anything unethical. We should be trusted partners of the world. We don’t want to become like Vietnam, which brings goods from one country and exports to another country after marginal value addition,” Goyal said.

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The statement comes on the heels of the US accusing over 40 countries, including India, of acting as a “shadow transhipment network” designed to hide the true economic origin of goods produced in China.