Piyush Goyal discusses data sharing issues with e-commerce firms

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal Monday called a meeting to discuss e-commerce issues like privacy, security, the benefits and costs of cross border flow of data and means to monitor the use of data. The move follows Goyal’s representations during the Group of 20 (G20) trade ministers’ meet in Japan earlier this month.

“Issues like strengths and weaknesses of Indian companies who may benefit from e-commerce, threats from large foreign competition, level playing field and impact of anti-competitive practices such as predatory pricing and other discriminatory practices are expected to come up for discussion during commerce minister’s meeting with Indian e-commerce companies,” stated the Commerce Ministry in a release.

“Gains and costs of cross border flow of data, ownership and sharing of data and efficiency gains and losses on utilising Indian data servers, emails, clouds are likely to be deliberated during his meeting with e-commerce companies,” it added.

Other issues that “may” have figured in the meeting include anticipated increase in costs and loss in efficiency due to data localisation as well as the timeline to create infrastructure to comply with these norms. Goyal was expected to discuss the scope, coverage, advantages and disadvantages as well as the cost and benefits of developing Indian data servers, clouds and emails with IT firms.

Monitoring the use of data from the lens of privacy, security, safety and choice was also on the agenda of the Minister’s meeting with foreign firms. Officials from the Reserve Bank, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) were also present at the meeting, which was still in progress by press time Monday.

During the G20 trade ministers’ meet, Goyal had said that nations must have the “sovereign right” to use their data for the welfare of their people and advocacy on free trade should not necessarily justify free flow of data.

He further pointed out the need for clarity on issues like privacy and security before making rules on e-commerce, adding that this is why India does not support the joint initiative on e-commerce at the World Trade Organization “at this stage”.

“Developing countries need time and policy space to build deepest understanding of the subject and formulate their own legal and regulatory framework before meaningfully engaging in e-commerce negotiations,” Goyal stated.

India’s draft e-commerce policy restricts storage of data collected here outside the country.