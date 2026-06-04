Invest long-term capital in India to reap benefits: Commerce and Industry Minister

India will continue to remain the fastest-growing economy over the next couple of decades, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, as he asked investors to invest long-term capital in the country to reap benefits.
“I invite you to invest patient, long-term capital in this journey as we grow towards dual technologies, and a great future. Our doors are open,” he said.
Referring to his talks with executives from financial services and investment banking giants such as the Carlyle Group, Morgan Stanley, and Maple Eight, Goyal said he has seen rising commitments by these firms to deploy their long-term capital in the country due to the longer-term growth opportunities India offers.
“…how quickly one recognises the India growth story will be the proportion of returns that India can offer,” Goyal added, while speaking virtually at Citi’s 2026 India Conference held in Mumbai.
His comments come at a time when Indian markets have been struggling with persistent outflows of foreign capital, with cumulative outflows for the first five months of 2026 already surpassing last year’s total.
India’s growth story will not just be driven by serving a huge domestic population, but also through a global reach, for which the country has been “opening the doors for greater engagement”, according to Goyal.
As India steps up efforts to lock in trade deals across the world, Goyal said he expects the nine free trade agreements signed over the last three years or so to come into effect in the next 10 months, with plans to execute another 3-4 significant trade pacts over the next year.
The nine trade agreements which have already been locked in cover 38 developed economies that complement India’s ambitions instead of competing with it, he added.
These economies include the likes of Oman, Australia, the UK, and the European Union, among others.