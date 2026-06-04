Invest long-term capital in India to reap benefits: Commerce and Industry Minister

India’s growth story will not just be driven by serving a huge domestic population, but also through a global reach, for which the country has been “opening the doors for greater engagement”, according to Goyal. (File Photo)

India will continue to remain the fastest-growing economy over the next couple of decades, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, as he asked investors to invest long-term capital in the country to reap benefits.

“I invite you to invest patient, long-term capital in this journey as we grow towards dual technologies, and a great future. Our doors are open,” he said.

Referring to his talks with executives from financial services and investment banking giants such as the Carlyle Group, Morgan Stanley, and Maple Eight, Goyal said he has seen rising commitments by these firms to deploy their long-term capital in the country due to the longer-term growth opportunities India offers.