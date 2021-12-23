Piyush Goyal calls for single identification number

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday called for the creation of a single identification number for businesses and individuals in place of the existing system requiring several identification numbers, such as Aadhaar, PAN and TAN, to make services available more quickly.

“Ideas like a single number are very logical. Right from Aadhaar, TAN, PAN and DIN number, we have so many numbers, can we not bring in something like an American social security number which covers so many things?” Goyal said. He added services like the DigiLocker and National Single Window System should be combined to reduce the need for unnecessary repetition of work for businesses.