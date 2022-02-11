Piyush Goyal: Australia early harvest deal in 30 days, final FTA in 12-18 months

India and Australia are set to conclude an “early harvest” trade agreement in about 30 days as part of larger negotiation for a comprehensive FTA, Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

He was speaking after discussions on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) with Australia’s Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan. Early harvest pacts are used to liberalise tariffs on the trade of certain goods between two countries or trading blocs before a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA)is concluded.

“You have a very, very long partnership in the making which we will finalise in the next 30-odd days,” Goyal said, noting the deal would “in some sense” cover most areas of interest for both countries.

He added the FTA would bring opportunities across sectors including mining, pharmaceuticals, health, education, renewables, railways, gems and jewellery, tourism, defence and textiles. The Commerce Minister also said the two countries would hope to complete the final agreement dealing with the remaining sensitive issues within 12-18 months after the early harvest agreement.

Tehan said the two countries were looking at mutual recognition of educational qualifications and cooperation in the areas of critical minerals and rare earth elements which are critical to future industries including renewable energy and electric vehicles. “We have plentiful supplies of these rare earths and critical minerals in Australia. But we need places for them to be processed, we need to make sure that they go into manufacturing here in India,” he said.