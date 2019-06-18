Piramal exits Shriram Transport, sells its stake for 40% premium

Piramal Enterprises, controlled by Ajay Piramal, has sold its 9.96 per cent stake in Shriram Transport Finance for around Rs 2,300 crore, making a net gain of over Rs 650 crore in just six years.

“We have sold our entire direct investment of 9.96 per cent in the fully paid-up share capital of Shriram Transport Finance Company to third-party investors on the floor of the stock exchange,” Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing Monday. It sold a total of 2.26 crore shares of Shriram Transport via two block deals on the National Stock Exchange — 1.3 crore shares were sold at Rs 1,023.55 per share and another 0.9 crore shares at Rs 1,027.25 per share.

In May 2013, Piramal Enterprises had picked up 9.96 per cent in Shriram Transport Finance, which specialises in financing second-hand trucks, from the Chennai-based Shriram group for Rs 1,652 crore. Piramal has been looking to exit Shriram group, and had even tried to merge it with IDFC group in 2017.

Apart from Shriram Transport, Piramal also own stakes in Shriram City Union (10 per cent) and 20 per cent in Shriram Capital.

Ajay Piramal also picked up stakes in these two companies in 2014 and in 2015 became the Shriram group chairman.

In April 2014, the group had acquired 20 per cent stake in Shriram Capital, the financial services arm of the Shriram Group, for Rs 2,014 crore. With that, Piramal became the chairman of the Shriram group. Later, in June 2014, Piramal acquired 10 per cent stake in Shriram City Union, the retail focused non-banking financial company of Shriram Group, for Rs 790 crore. Piramal had sold the domestic formulation business to Abbott for $3.8 billion in 2010.