Nine pilots, 32 cabin crew fail alcohol test in Jan-April

Nine pilots and 32 cabin crew members tested positive for breath alcohol during checks conducted between January 1 and April 30, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said Tuesday in a statement.

The DGCA pointed out that of the 37 flight crew members, four pilots and 10 cabin crew members of IndiGo, one pilot and five cabin crew members of GoFirst, one pilot and six cabin crew members of SpiceJet, one pilot of Air India Express, four cabin crew members of AirAsia India failed the alcohol tests during the said period. One pilot and two cabin crew members of Vistara, one pilot of Alliance Air and five cabin crew members of Air India also failed the test, the aviation regulator said.

The numbers of crew failing their breath alcohol tests is broadly in line with the size of the respective airline’s operations. Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, all crew members were mandated to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests. But the tests were suspended in light of the pandemic. Subsequently, the tests were resumed but for only a small percentage of crew members.

“DGCA strictly enforced the requirements on the Breath Analyzer testing of the crew for the consumption of the alcohol even during the prevailing pandemic conditions. During the period of four months commencing from January 1, the DGCA has carried out 48 enforcement actions for violations of various requirements of the regulation regarding testing of crew for the consumption of alcohol,” DGCA said.

“During this period, nine pilots and 32 cabin crew were found BA positive. Out of these, two pilots and two cabin crew have been suspended for a period of three years for bring positive for the second time. The remaining 37 crew members were suspended for a period of three months for being tested BA positive for the first time”.

In addition to the action taken against the 41 crew members (nine pilots and 32 cabin crew members), the DGCA has also acted against seven crew members for “missing BA tests or not furnishing the declaration”.