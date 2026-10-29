First developed-in-India pesticide molecule soon for rice, chilli, tomato farmers

PI Industries Ltd plans to commercially launch its proprietary active ingredient insecticide molecule, Pioxaniliprole, under the trade name ‘Pioxazon’ in the coming rabi (winter-spring) crop season.

“Pioxaniliprole, which is India’s first indigenously discovered insecticide molecule, has been granted approval by the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Board after undergoing extensive evaluation through regulatory studies and multilocation field trials. We are now ready to take it to farmers’ fields from next month,” said Mayank Singhal, managing director of the Rs 6,713.70-crore revenue company.

Pioxaniliprole, belonging to the anthranilic diamide class of insecticides, has been approved as a 20% weight-by-volume suspension concentrate formulation for use on rice, chilli, tomato and chana (chickpea) crops. The insect pests against which it can be sprayed include yellow stem borer, leaf folder, fall armyworm, tobacco cutworm, fruit borer and pod borer.