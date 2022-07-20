Philanthropy network GivingPi eyes raising $1 bn a year by 2030

July 20, 2022 2:55:36 am
A group of leading philanthropists and Dasra, a strategic philanthropic organisation, have joined hands to launch GivingPi, India’s first family philanthropy network that aims to provide $1 billion annually by 2030 to fund India’s social development.
Set to be launched in August, GivingPi has close to 75 members at present and has been supported by Aditi and Rishad Premji (chairman, Wipro), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rohini Nilekani, Manisha and Ashish Dhawan (co-founder of ChrysCapital), Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha), Nisa Godrej (chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products), Rajan Navani (CEO, JetSynthesis), Skoll Foundation, Tara Singh Vachani (CEO, Antara Living), Vasvi Bharat Ram (vice chairperson, The Shri Ram Schools) and Vivek Jain among others. While families can be part of this network for any causes, they would need to contribute a minimum of Rs 50 lakh annually towards the development sector in the country.
Jyotirmoy Chatterji, head of GivingPi, said “We aim to reach 200 members this year, and are already close to reaching our goal of 75 select members by India@75.” Speaking about the network, Dasra co-founder Neera Nundy said, “Family philanthropy has tremendous potential that once unleashed can be transformative for India’s development.”
India currently has 113 billionaires, and 6,884 ultra high-net-worth individuals and it is expected to grow to 12,000 in the next 5 years, said a release issued by GivingPi.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
‘Muslim girls forced to remove burqa before taking NEET’
Over 3.9 L Indians gave up citizenship in past 3 yrs to settle abroad: govt data
12 Sena MPs with Shinde
After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video
DSP was set to hang up boots, take up farming
Uphaar cinema fire: Court releases Ansal brothers in evidence tampering case
Supertech demolition: Noida Authority to consult research body over audit
DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus, Haryana plans steps to end menace for good
Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment
5 Questions: Cong MP Shaktisinh Gohil
Four arrested for trying to dupe BJP MLA of Rs 100 crore
ED seeks dismissal of Nawab Malik bail plea in special court