Toggle Menu
Petrol prices increased by 5 paise, diesel by 9 paisehttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/petrol-price-today-diesel-price-today-increased-5739574/

Petrol prices increased by 5 paise, diesel by 9 paise

The price of petrol in Delhi is now Rs 71.17/litre while the price of diesel in Mumbai is Rs 69.36/litre.

petrol price today, diesel price today, price of petrol, price of diesel, petrol price hike, diesel price hike
Price of petrol and diesel saw an increase today

Oil companies Tuesday increased the price of petrol and diesel across cities in the country. The price of petrol in Delhi is now Rs 71.17/litre in Mumbai Rs 76.78/litre in Kolkata Rs 73.24/litre and in Chennai Rs 73.87/litre. The price of Diesel in Delhi is Rs 66.20/litre in Mumbai Rs 69.36/litre in Kolkata Rs 67.96/litre and in Chennai Rs 69.97/litre.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Taking cue from exit polls predicting Modi’s return, Sensex surges 1400 points to new high
2 Hindustan Petroleum Q4 net rises 70% on inventory gains
3 Tata Motors posts consolidated net profit of Rs 1,109 crore in January-March