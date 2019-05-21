Petrol prices increased by 5 paise, diesel by 9 paise

Oil companies Tuesday increased the price of petrol and diesel across cities in the country. The price of petrol in Delhi is now Rs 71.17/litre in Mumbai Rs 76.78/litre in Kolkata Rs 73.24/litre and in Chennai Rs 73.87/litre. The price of Diesel in Delhi is Rs 66.20/litre in Mumbai Rs 69.36/litre in Kolkata Rs 67.96/litre and in Chennai Rs 69.97/litre.